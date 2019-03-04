Beyoncé Medley by Maé-Bérénice Méité - Figure Skating | Music Monday

Published on Mar 4, 2019

At the Olympic Winter Games 2018 in PyeongChang, Maé-Bérénice Méité performed her Figure Skating program to a Beyoncé medley. Starting with the soft tunes from "Halo" (Jasmine Thompson's cover), the French Figure Skater switched to full speed when "Run The World (Girls)" started to play.



