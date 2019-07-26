Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, explained | The Fact Checker

Published on Jul 26, 2019

A lot has been going on between the US and Iran. Just in the past month, Iran seized a tanker belonging to the United Arab Emirates and claimed it was smuggling oil. Then US officials said the USS Boxer downed an Iranian drone, which Iran attempted to deny by releasing drone footage of US warships. Shortly after, Iran seized another oil tanker — this one was British. Amid these soaring tensions, Iran claimed it arrested 17 nationals to break up a CIA “spy ring” — all of which the US denies. To understand how we got here, we need to go back in time to when the Trump administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and imposed sweeping sanctions. President Trump says they have fundamentally changed Iran’s behavior. But have they? The Fact Checker explains what you need to know about the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK



