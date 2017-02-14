LIVE - Girls Figure Skating - Long Program | European Youth Olympic Festival

Watch the Girls’ Free Skating at the Figure Skating competition of the 2017 European Youth Olympic Festival on the Olympic Channel straight from Erzudurum, Turkey!

2017 European Youth Olympic Festival is a biennial multi-sport event for youth athletes from the 48 member countries of the association of European Olympic Committees. Official website: http://eyof2017erzurum.org

Group 1
Herdis Birna HJALTALIN ISL
Lara GUCEK SLO
Josephine KAERSGAARD DEN
Daniella Vanessa IPSARIDOU CYP
Elisavet VOULGARI GRE

Group 2
Presiyana DIMITROVA BUL
Valerija KEDA LTU
Anna IVANCENKO MDA
Laura KARHUNEN FIN
Ekin SAYGI TUR

Group 3
Katarina KITAROVIC CRO
Sam JANSEN NED
Anna LITVINENKO GBR
Amanda STAN ROU
Alizee CROZET FRA

Group 4
Silvia HUGEC SVK
Lucrezia GENNARO ITA
Hanna PAROSHINA BLR
Kristina SHKULETA-GROMOVA EST
Anastasia GOZHVA UKR
Alina ZAGITOVA RUS

