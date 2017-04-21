Facebook Working On How To Read Your Mind

Vigilant Citizen
51,92751K
2,913 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 21, 2017

Facebook is developing technology to let users communicate using only their thoughts, the internet giant confirmed on Wednesday the 19th of April. A secretive division at Facebook’s California headquarters has been experimenting with mind-reading technology for several months, the company revealed.

Please support me on https://www.patreon.com/vigilantcitizen

Subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkPz...

Follow me on Twitter @ https://www.twitter.com/vigilantYT

All clips used in accordance with The Fair Use Act

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to