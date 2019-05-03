Sichuan Mapo Tofu, plus a (hopefully educational) look at the CIA Textbook's version (麻婆豆腐)

Published on May 3, 2019

A special two year anniversary video! We wanted to revisit Mapo Tofu, probably the most popular tofu dish on the planet. A while back we made a video on Mapo Tofu, and while we still like that recipe, we wanted to improve it to get a bit closer to Chengdu.



And just for fun, we decided to place our new recipe up against the recipe for Mapo Tofu from The Professional Chef, the textbook for the Culinary Institute of America. While one look at the thumbnail could probably tell you that there's a few problems there, we wanted to take the time to explore and show you how precisely that recipe errs. Hopefully, in the process, we can impart some guidelines... some things to avoid. After all, sometimes learning how *not* to do something can be just as - if not more - illuminating than how *to* do something.



Footage of the Mapo Tofu from Chen's in Chengdu is courtesy of the channel "Itchy Feet on the Cheap". Lots of food travel videos over on their channel. You can find the full video here:



Footage of the canteen is courtesy of Youtuber “欧文老师”. It's the canteen of Zhejiang University - he seems to upload sporadically but has a few vlogs up if you'd like to check him out. In Chinese. Check out the full video here:



Written recipe is over here on /r/cooking:



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free



