Published on May 25, 2017

On 23 June 2003, one of the biggest shocks in Confederations Cup history took place when Turkey qualified for the semi-finals at Brazil’s expense. The Turks managed to secure the point they needed in a 2-2 draw against their more decorated opponents in the final group-stage match, the only time A Seleção have not made it out of the group stage in the tournament’s history.