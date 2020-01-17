Rihanna & Boyfriend SPLIT According To Sources!

Published on Jan 17, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Another day in 2020, another celebrity breakup. I really don’t know how much more of this my heart can take. What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly officially broken up.they broke up, how it all went down, or even if this was something that happened recently. Rihanna and Hassan were together for almost three years, after first becoming official in June 2017.One of the last few times that Rihanna mentioned Hassan in an interview, she said “of course” she was in love with him but avoided whether or not she was planning on getting married to him sometime in the future.In an interview with ‘Interview Magazine’, Rihanna said “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?” In the same interview, she also said that she wanted to be a mother “more than anything in life”. People close to the couple also said that their differences brought them together. While Rihanna is, quote “fun and wild”, Hassan was more, quote, “serious”.Maybe these differences ended up separating them in the end, but we’ll have to wait for more information to see.I don’t anticipate Rihanna saying anything publicly anytime soon, though, seeing how she kept this relationship extremely private for three years! Her relationship with Hassan was always notoriously private, and we can only expect their breakup to be the same.In fact, there’s only a handful of photos of them together - most of them were taken secretly by paparazzi while the two were on vacation or at sports games together. Rihanna never took Hassan onto a red carpet with her.So if we ever want to hear about the breakup, our only hope is that Rihanna sings about it on her new album.And we might really be waiting for a while before we hear anything. Because if Rihanna is like any of the other great musicians of our time, she’s going to want to write these songs while it’s still raw.She’s supposed to come out with an album sometime this year, and she teased us in late December that she was already listening to it . But if she’s just now writing the next big breakup anthem, then that album release might have to be delayed a bit.Or, on the other hand, maybe they broke up sometime last year and Rihanna already had enough time to write songs about him.Again, we don’t know too much about the breakup yet, so all our questions will have to be answered another time. Rumors circulated once before, in 2018, that Rihanna and Hassan had broken up. Those rumors ended up to be false. But this time it looks like they could be forreal. And with 2020’s track record so far, we wouldn’t be surprised. It’s rough out there you guys.But what do you guys think? Do you think its certain? Any theories as to why they broke up? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.And then click that subscribe button because we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know anything more. I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad