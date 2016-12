Published on May 6, 2014

In 1998, a man from rural Butler County, Kansas -- decided to build a stagecoach and go from the Nebraska border to the Oklahoma border. His name was John Hogoboom. He grew up in the '20's in the rough and tumble oil fields of Kansas. He knew how to train and drive a team of horses. He was crusty...and knew what he wanted out of life. I always enjoyed this story -- and wanted to share it once again. John passed away in 2003 -- but this story keeps him alive forever!