Iran delivers shocking blow to UK with oil tanker seizure (PART 2)

Published on Jul 22, 2019

PLEASE SEE, the first part of our Iran analysis which covers Iran's offer (later rejected) to the US to negotiate a new nuclear deal with the Trump White House.



Within a matter of hours Iran offered the US a nuclear deal compromise, and then seized the UK tanker Stena Impero.



The Duran Quick Take: Episode 250.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the stunning seizure of the UK Stena Impero tanker by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday, in a key shipping route in the Gulf.



UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, has urged Iran to reverse its "illegal" seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf. Hunt said this "raises very serious questions" about the security of British and international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.



A second British-owned Liberian-flagged tanker, the MV Mesdar, was also boarded by armed guards on the same day but was later released.



The Stena Impero seizure comes after the UK Royal Marines seized Iranian tanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar earlier this month, citing evidence it was carrying oil to Syria, in what was dubbed a breach of EU sanctions. Iran described the incident as "piracy", but Jeremy Hunt said the Grace 1 was detained legally in Gibraltarian waters "totally within the law".



