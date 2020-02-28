#LadyGaga #StupidLove #Chromatica

Lady Gaga Fans FLIP OUT Over New Song!

Clevver News
4.63M
1,099 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 28, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#LadyGaga #StupidLove #Chromatica

The reigning queen of pop is officially back with a brand new hit, so thanks to Lady Gaga for basically putting an end to war and bringing love and harmony back into our lives with her new song and music video for “Stupid Love.”

Do yourselves a favor, crank up the music, blast “Stupid Love” and consider this a new Friday anthem. I put my sparkles on today after seeing this music video because “Stupid Love” vibes is my official Friday schmood!

It’s truly not every day we’re treated to new Lady Gaga music, and after three whole years since her last solo single, “The Cure”, deprived fans have literally been eating this up since its release late last night.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to