Beyoncé & Taylor Swift SHOCK The Golden Globes!

The Golden Globes were tonight and there were many sweet and heartfelt moments but we are here to talk about the tea. We’re rounding up all the shadiest, funniest, and most shocking moments from tonight’s show. You’re welcome.



What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and we know you’re all just here for what really went down at the Golden Globes.



I love a good red carpet moment and an acceptance speech more than the next gal, but my favorite part of award seasons is seeing all my favorite celebs interact.



There’s bound to be some shade and some awkwardness and I honestly can’t get enough of it.



We have to start with the show’s host Ricky Gervais’s EPIC speech. He called out basically the entire room and it was the most hilarious cringeworthy thing I’ve ever seen.



He shaded the movie Cats multiple times, he called out Felicity Huffman, he threw Leonardo DiCaprio under the bus for his dating life, and called the Hollywood Foreign Press Association all racists. He also called out the HFPA for not nominating ANY female directors this year!



And fans were living for it.



Here was one of my favorite moments.



The tweets have been rolling in loving this whole thing.



One person said quote, “Ricky Gervais basically just told a room full of champagne-socialist celebrities, to their faces, that they're uneducated, have no concept of the real world, and need to shut up about politics. The discomfort in that room must really be something.”



And another said quote, “Hey @rickygervais I know you got paid well to host #GoldenGlobes , but I'd like to buy you a pint sometime for that performance... I think most of America would.”



And finally this tweet: “Lol Ricky Gervais coming through with the sexism in Hollywood jokefor everyone who didn’t laugh, lmao that is why it was funny”



And I feel like that person is right, people were loving Ricky and I have a slight feeling this may not be his last time hosting.



He’s gotta come back for round 6 right?



Next up, we have to talk about a very awkward moment.



Something weird happened when Matt Bomer and Sofia Vergara presented together. They were speaking over each other and it just kind of made us all have a little second hand embarrassment.



Fans obviously noticed that moment on Twitter, I mean you saw Sofia Vergara’s face! And of course social media called out the awkwardness.



One person said quote, “My face when Sofia Vergara took Matt Bomer’s line.”



Another said quote, “Sofia Vergara & Matt Bomer trying to get through their bit like:”



And another wrote quote, “We are just going to ignore that incredibly awkward Sofia Vergara/Matt Bomer presentation? Fine by me!”



I am not exactly sure what happened, it may have been a teleprompter flub or just a mistake, but either way it sure was awkward and a tad shocking indeed.



Ellen DeGeneres also shaded the entire audience who didn’t win during her speech for the Carol Burnett award.

She basically shaded everyone in the audience for being nervous about winning awards when she already knew that she won hers.



I mean obviously! She wasn’t up against anyone else and she was totally deserving of this honor.



And we love any moment we get to see Ellen and her presenter Kate McKinnon together.



These are two of my favorites. OH and another personal favorite moment of mine was when Amy Poehler and Taylor Swift presented an award together!



And another shocking moment we cannot pass by was the fact that Beyonce was there.



She didn’t walk the red carpet, didn’t present, but was just in the audience for her nomination and we were shook!



And fans agreed.



One person tweeted this pic of Beyonce and Jay Z and wrote quote, “Did I just see Beyoncé? #GoldenGlobes”



And the answer is yes, but we were just as surprised as you were.



The best kind of surprise is a Beyonce surprise am I right?!



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Which shocking moment was your favorite? And have you watched Ricky Gervais’s entire speech yet?



Let me know your favorite part down in the comments below.





