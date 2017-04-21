The Australian Govt is Corrupt to its Core - A Conversation With Brendon O'Connell

thecrowhouse
27,94627K
4,108 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 21, 2017

Max Igan - Surviving the Matrix - Episode 290 - American Voice Radio, April 21st, 2017 - http://thecrowhouse.com
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan?ty=h
Bitcoin: 1NPsKQ2d23aWqqwqQ2qfgMv19XyMPmYh7K
https://steemit.com/@maxigan

Brendon O'Connell's Website:
https://isolatebutpreserve.blogspot.m...


Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.

1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.

2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law

3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.


When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman

“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to