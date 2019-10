Streamed live on Oct 23, 2019

President Donald Trump makes a statement from the White House on the situation in Turkey and Syria. Trump announced that the ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended between the two countries. "Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border," he said on Twitter.



» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic



Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide.



Connect with CNBC News Online

Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/

Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC



#CNBC

#CNBC TV

President Trump makes a statement on Turkey and Syria – 10/23/2019