Kim Kardashian Photoshopped One Kid Into Their Christmas Card!

Published on Dec 17, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Kim Kardashian West released her family’s holiday card a few days ago and while it’s adorable, fans couldn’t help but notice that one of her kids was photoshopped into the pic... Can you guess which one?



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we’ve all been there when we just can’t be bothered with posing for the family holiday card right?



I remember there were some years growing up when my mom would put me in an ugly, uncomfortable sweater and make me pose with my siblings so she could show the pic off to all of her friends.



And sometimes you really, really didn’t want to sit there and pose with the family but you had no choice. Well in the Kardashian-West household, apparently you do have a choice.



At this point you’ve all seen Kim’s adorable and comfy family holiday card.



The whole fam is decked out in grey and white sweatsuits, very Yeezy of them. I mean nothing screams Merry Christmas like a grey sweatshirt!



The Kardashian-Wests certainly looked cozy, but there were a few things about the card that were a little off.



One person tweeted saying quote, “I knew something was going on because Kim looked a little sad in the photo.”



And fans were speculating on whether or not North was actually in the family photo or if she was photoshopped in and it looks like their speculation was valid.



Because Kim just revealed that North was in a total mood the day of the Christmas card photo so she decided to photoshop her in later. But that wasn’t all.



Kim first explained that they didn’t do a full Kardashian family holiday card because of scheduling, not because of any feud. And fans thought maybe there was something going on with Kim and Kourtney’s ongoing tensions...



So I’m glad she cleared the air on that.



But Kim also revealed how challenging it was to even get her four kids to cooperate for a photo.



Kim told Ellen Degeneres quote, "It was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I'll just do my own family… It was so much anxiety with the four kids.”



Kim went on to explain why North wouldn’t participate in the holiday card, and to be honest it seems like North is taking after the rest of the Kardashian family. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen a Kardashian have a meltdown over being in a photo and eventually storming out.



And fans thought this entire thing was a bit ridiculous.



One person sarcastically wrote quote, “Ridiculous! North didn’t have her Specific hair stylist!” with the face palm emoji.



And another said quote, “She has created a diva.....she's going to be worse than Kim, Khloe and Kylie put together.”



And I’ve got to say, whoever photoshopped North in did a pretty good job. I know fans were onto it but I feel like as far as photoshopping goes, this is pretty seamless.



One fan made a good point and said quote, “At least they got a better photographer than the person who photoshopped Chicago”



Which brings me to my next point.



This isn’t even the first time that Kim has had to photoshop one of her kids into a family photo.



Honestly, I could talk about Chicago being photoshopped into the family Halloween picture for hours.



Kim posted this Halloween family pic and wrote quote, “This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”



And no one’s Flintstones dreams came true with that photoshop job. It’s so obvious that Chicago was shoddily edited into the bottom of that pic, and fans were pointing it out left and right.



One person tweeted saying quote, “The Kardashians, a family that routinely uses photoshop, seems to have let a middle schooler do the photoshopping of the Flintstones photo. Seriously, Chicago deserved better.”



And another said quote, “My day after Halloween mood is Kim Kardashian blatantly photoshopping Chicago into their Flintstones family group costume shot”



So I at least give credit to whoever photoshopped North into the holiday card because it’s much better than whatever happened on Halloween. But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Were you able to tell that North was photoshopped in? And have you ever been photoshopped into a pic like this? Or do you think it’s too noticeable?



Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad