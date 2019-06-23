Why do You Play Sport? | Celebrate Olympic Day with the Olympic Channel

Olympic
3.5M
609 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 23, 2019

Olympic Day is celebrated around the world on the 23rd of June and is much more than just a sports event! It is a day for the world to get active, learn about Olympic values and discover new sports. Based on the three pillars move, learn and discover, national Olympic committees are organising sports, cultural and educational activities throughout the world.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to