Why do You Play Sport? | Celebrate Olympic Day with the Olympic Channel

Published on Jun 23, 2019

Olympic Day is celebrated around the world on the 23rd of June and is much more than just a sports event! It is a day for the world to get active, learn about Olympic values and discover new sports. Based on the three pillars move, learn and discover, national Olympic committees are organising sports, cultural and educational activities throughout the world.



