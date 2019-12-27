#HeyNext

Best of Next special 2019, Part 1

Next 9NEWS
6.71K
7 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 27, 2019

'Twas the Next before Christmas and all through the studio,
good news was airing. No Ukraine, no quid pro quo.

The best stories of the last year were selected with care, with me sitting here and you sitting there.

The children were nestled all snug in their beds;
And if they're watching, don't worry, there's no crime news ahead.

Now, Anusha, Now Marshall, now TV's Steve Staeger...
On politics, on health care, on RTD's failure...

To the top of the newscast! Away we now go!
Let's Next away, Next away, Next away all!

(PART 2: https://youtu.be/gVXjr7zGfDg)


Share something cool with us:
Website: http://www.9news.com/features/next-wi...
Email: next@9news.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexton9NEWS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexton9news
#HeyNext
9NEWS: http://www.9news.com/
9NEWS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/9newsdenver

Advertisement
to add this to Watch Later

Add to