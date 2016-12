Published on Nov 2, 2014

On Hatteberg’s People, if you like to read, it may be because you were influenced by this woman; Ms. Jean Pouncil-Burton. She is a retired Wichita Public Librarian who for more than 30 years has introduced children to folk-tales and African instruments while telling stories that emphasize virtues. And nothing makes here light up more, than telling a story to a child.