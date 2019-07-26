China Might Send Military to Hong Kong

Premiered 25 minutes ago

China threatens to send in the People's Liberation Army military to Hong Kong as white shirt triads attack protesters.



A new Chinese military white paper promises war with Taiwan, criticism of the Trump Administration, and more cooperation with Russia and its military!



Chinese and Russian nuclear bombers fly over Japan and South Korea.



FBI director Christopher Wray says China is stealing the US blind.



And a Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster! Your childhood is gone.



That and more on this week's China news headlines!



