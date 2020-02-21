Top 10 Shooting Moments at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Feb 21, 2020

Enjoy the Top 10 Shooting Moments of all time at the Summer Olympic Games! Who is your favorite Olympic shooter of all time? Let us know in the comments!



10) Barbara Engleder (GER) 🥇 in Rio 2016 (50m Rifle)

9) Hoang Xuan Vinh (VIE) 🥇in Rio 2016 (10m Air Pistol)

8) Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) 🥉in London 2012 (Skeet Shooting)

7) Ahmed Al-Maktoum (UAE) 🥇in Athens 2004 (Double Trap)

6) Virginia Trasher (USA) 🥇 in Rio 2016 (10m Air Rifle)

5) Leuris Pupo (CUB) 🥇 in London 2012 (25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

4) Vincent Hancock (USA) 🥇 in Beijing 2008 (Skeet Shooting)

3) Kim Rhode (USA) 🥇 in Atlanta 1996 (Double Trap)

2) Abhinav Bindra (IND) 🥇in Beijing 2008 (10m Air Rifle)

1) Jin Jong-Oh (KOR) 🥇 in Beijing 2008 (50m Pistol)



