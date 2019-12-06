Driving in China Nightmares!

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Driving in mainland China is both challenging and dangerous, but why?
If you like working on cars, please go and say hi to the Corvette Ben for me: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheCorve...
For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts
DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...
Conquering Northern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...
Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...
For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
Don't go to restaurants in Asia!:
https://youtu.be/s8L6_sUUcuw
For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
Chinese Girl Dating Advice:
https://youtu.be/SaaFZA7oJU0
For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
Why is China so afraid of Taiwan?
https://youtu.be/-WPkkbq0U4Y
Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...