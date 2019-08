Published on Aug 13, 2019

In Medenine Habib Bourguiba Regional Hospital, Tunisia, 6 Chinese doctors were busy providing medical services to local people.

They are among the 30 professionals of the 23rd batch of Chinese medical team sent to Tunisia.

Due to the shortage of qualified medical workers, Chinese doctors work over 80 hours per week on average.

In return, the team received the sincere gratitude of the local people.