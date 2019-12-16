Cheng Fei's Team Gold Medal Floor Exercise from Beijing 2008 | Music Monday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Dec 16, 2019
At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China's Cheng Fei led her team to win China's first-ever women's gymnastics Olympic team gold medal in history. Enjoy watching her Floor Exercise to 'Yellow River Piano Concerto'!
