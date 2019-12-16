Cheng Fei's Team Gold Medal Floor Exercise from Beijing 2008 | Music Monday

Published on Dec 16, 2019

At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China's Cheng Fei led her team to win China's first-ever women's gymnastics Olympic team gold medal in history. Enjoy watching her Floor Exercise to 'Yellow River Piano Concerto'!



