Cheng Fei's Team Gold Medal Floor Exercise from Beijing 2008 | Music Monday

Published on Dec 16, 2019

At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China's Cheng Fei led her team to win China's first-ever women's gymnastics Olympic team gold medal in history. Enjoy watching her Floor Exercise to 'Yellow River Piano Concerto'!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

