WorldCupAtHome | Mexico v Brazil (Peru 2005)

Fans voted in numbers on Twitter to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it's time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.We're going back to 2005 where a Mexico team featuring Carlos Vela, Giovani Dos Santos and Hector Moreno came up against Anderson and Marcelo's Brazil in the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ Final!
