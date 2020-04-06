Liam Hemsworth CANDIDLY Talks Life Post-Miley Cyrus!

Published on Apr 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#liamhemsworth #mileycyrus #MensHealth



Liam Hemsworth appears on the cover of Men’s Health Australia, and in a rare interview about his ex, Miley Cyrus, he’s opening up about the months following their split and how he’s been able to rebuild himself and come back stronger than ever.



And when you add the stress of a breakup on top of your very public celebrity status, I can only imagine what it takes to avoid Google headlines and the paps at all costs.



It’s been eight months since Liam Hemsworth’s split with his former wife, Miley Cyrus, but he’s been able to completely bounce back and regain a new sense of confidence and self-worth since their split.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr