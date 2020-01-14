FIFA Medical Network: Prof Thor Einar Andersen

Published on Jan 14, 2020

Thor Einar Andersen is since November 2019 chief of Sports Medicine in Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Qatar. He is also a professor and head of football research at the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre at the Department of Sports Medicine at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences. He has a master degree in health administration from the University of Oslo. Thor Einar is a trained physiotherapist, a consultant physician, and a specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, as well as authorized as a Sports Medicine Physician by the Norwegian Society of Sports Medicine. His main research area is football injury epidemiology, football injury mechanisms and causes and football injury prevention. He has published more than 60 original peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.



In this talk Professor Andersen discusses some topical issues relating to the treatment of groin pain in football players. Which players are most at risk of developing pain? What are the most common causes of pain? What can we do to prevent this problem from occurring?