Economic Update: When Stale Debates Distract

[S10 E09] When Stale Debates Distract



This week on Economic Update, Professor Wolff presents updates on how air-bnb reflects workers' falling living standards, price-gouging anti-virus masks, purpose of Trump's record deficit, end of Brexit distraction makes UK face its real problem: capitalism, and cause of San Diego's pension crisis. The second half of the show features a major discussion of the economics' centuries-old, #1 debate - more vs less govt economic intervention. That debate mostly distracts from the feared debate over capitalism vs really alternative systems.

