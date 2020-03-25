WHY DID THEY CREATE AND PUBLICIZE THE CORONAVIRUS ? 7 REASONS FOR GLOBAL HYSTERIA

Published on Mar 25, 2020

20 FACTS THAT WILL SHOW REALITY AS IT IS:

This is a terrible word coronavirus! If you believe zomboyaschiku, this is the number one threat in the world - panic, and it seems it's time to buy a gas mask and run to the store to buy the remains of buckwheat and toilet paper. But maybe you should calm down a little... breathe evenly and try to think logically. We've seen it somewhere before. Quite recently, in fact. Many people have completely forgotten about it. But as we have seen, history teaches that it teaches nothing. Did these viruses really destroy all of humanity and turn it into an army of bloodthirsty zombies? Who and why needs all this global panic around a virus whose mortality rate is like that of a regular seasonal flu? If you think that something is wrong with this virus, then you don't think so. Let's finally figure this out. We recommend that you watch the video to the end



WE'VE BEEN THROUGH THIS BEFORE



Not so long ago, we were living through the troubled times of Ebola, swine flu, Avian tuberculosis, dog pox, and horse measles. While the inhabitants of the day were hammering into the zombie houses and believed in the terrifying forecasts of " experts”, someone very prepared to buy up the collapsed shares of large enterprises, created agricultural holdings where the alleged threat of the virus destroyed livestock, sold for a lot of money vaccines against these viruses and generally received every benefit from the General panic, as if this someone knew about it in ADVANCE. And it's nothing that, for example, more than a MILLION people die every year from circulatory diseases in Russia alone, 6.5 thousand people die from alcohol poisoning, and about half a MILLION people die from alcohol - related deaths! And this is only in one country! We do not prohibit alcohol, nicotine and other so-called “slow " poisons, including sugar, despite the fact that it leads to the development of cancer, which is the SECOND largest cause of death in the world!

Every year, 650 THOUSAND people die from the COMMON FLU, just for a second! WHERE'S THE PANIC? WHERE IS THE GLOBAL HYSTERIA? But when the virus appeared in China and some other countries, which led to SEVERAL THOUSAND deaths, the world began to panic, and the world Health Organization called the coronavirus epidemic a " PANDEMIC” and almost a global CATASTROPHE. In 2009, according to official data, there were about one and A half MILLION people infected with swine flu, more than two HUNDRED and FIFTY THOUSAND of them died, the death rate from H1N1 then exceeded the death rate from coronavirus by more than THREE TIMES. But then no worldwide pandemic was introduced. Strange, isn't it? If you turn on skepticism, then the following questions appear in your head: “and who did check and recalculate the list of deaths from coronavirus?". “How can I check whether there are those who died from complications of pre-existing diseases in the list of these victims?” We can't check it ourselves.

See how monotonously the scenarios of such epidemics are repeated. Hey, who are you guys behind this, are you getting lazy? well, at least something new came up! A lot of movies and even some cartoons were made about this, dozens of computer games were released.

It is obvious that all this was done intentionally, but here is the problem - by whom and why? To understand this, you need to figure out who benefits from it. Who is the BENEFICIARY of all this coronavirus hysteria?