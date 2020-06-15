Uncovering China's Perfect Lie

Published on Jun 15, 2020

Did Falun Gong practitioners self immolate in Tiananmen Square in January 2001? Or was it an elaborate hoax by the Chinese Communist Party and then leader Jiang Zemin to justify its brutal persecution and get the world to turn its back on Falun Gong (Falun Dafa)? That's the question Jason Loftus asks in his new documentary, Ask No Questions.

What is Falun Gong and Why Is It Persecuted?
