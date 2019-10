Published on Oct 10, 2019

Shimao ancient city is the largest city in the world between 2300bc-1800bc, 4.25 square kilometre with more than 10km stone wall,it is much larger than Mohenjo-daro or Memphis, Egypt:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shimao

located in Shenmu county,Sha'anxi province:

N38.562628 E110.305285

found in 2012.