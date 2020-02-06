Women's FULL Marathon - Rio 2016 Replay | Throwback Thursday

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Relive the women's #Marathon from the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio and follow the athletes for the full 42,195km!🥇 Jemima Sumgong (KEN)🥈 Eunice Kirwa (BRN)🥉 Mare Dibaba (ETH)#Rio2016 #Women #MarathonWhat is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday! Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympicVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading playlists...