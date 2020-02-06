#Marathon #Rio2016 #Women

Women's FULL Marathon - Rio 2016 Replay | Throwback Thursday

Published on Feb 6, 2020

Relive the women's #Marathon from the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio and follow the athletes for the full 42,195km!

🥇 Jemima Sumgong (KEN)
🥈 Eunice Kirwa (BRN)
🥉 Mare Dibaba (ETH)

#Rio2016 #Women #Marathon

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!
