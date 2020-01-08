Taylor Swift Won't FORGIVE People Who Hurt Selena Gomez!

Published on Jan 8, 2020

Selena Gomez gave her first big interview of 2020 and from it we gathered A LOT of necessary info. regarding Selena and Taylor’s relationship!



But it wasn’t just Selena that the WSJ talked to for the piece, the outlet also got Taylor Swift to speak about Selena and their 13-year friendship.



And that’s no small feat in this industry. Just like relationships, friendships in Hollywood can be fickle and fleeting.



So after 13 years of friendship for Selena and Taylor, we have no choice but to stan.



The article reveals just how deep and special their friendship is and how closely Taylor understands what Selena has gone through these past few years.



It dives into her heartbreak with Justin Bieber, struggles with lupus, and mental health issues. Selena told the Wall Street Journal she has been working with therapists for six years.



She said quote, “I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”



And Sel and Tay talked about how they became close when they were both dating Jonas Brothers. We all remember when Taylor was dating Joe and Selena was with Nick.



Selena said quote, “We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl.”



And all these years later she still is.



Taylor talked about why she’s so protective of Selena and their friendship. And TBH we all need a friend like Taylor.



She said quote, “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.” And we’ve seen Taylor in action on this one.



One example of this is when Taylor made headlines this summer for liking a Tumblr post that called out Justin Bieber for cheating on Selena amid her own Scooter Braun drama.



It was subtle and obvious all at the same time, and that’s why we love Taylor.



And while it’s no secret that Selena and Taylor are BFF’s, Selena explained that as much as we’ve seen them on red carpets together and at each other’s shows, she and Taylor really became close in private.



Selena said quote, “We both went through sh*t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”



And we’ve seen some of this on Selena’s IG stories lately.



She’s been posting throwbacks from her year, some of which include some never before seen cozy hangouts with Taylor and her cats.



But this is where things get emotional, honestly.



Selena continued on and said quote, “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected.”



And Taylor has always gone above and beyond for her girl.



Selena said she’s quote, “Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”



Like I said, these two are friendship GOALS.



And if that wasn’t enough to make you start printing out Selena and Taylor pics to hang all over your room, Selena talked about how Taylor helped her prepare for the release of ‘Rare’.



She said Taylor saw how much the music helped her heal.



Selena said quote, “I remember Taylor said when I played her some of the new songs, ‘I feel like I’m seeing who you were before this [the Justin Bieber heartbreak and everything].’ That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again.”



