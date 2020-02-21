Daily Reading for Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 HD

Published on Feb 21, 2020

Reading 1, Leviticus 19:1-2, 17-18

1 Yahweh spoke to Moses and said:



2 'Speak to the whole community of Israelites and say: "Be holy, for I, Yahweh your God, am holy.



17 You will not harbour hatred for your brother. You will reprove your fellow-countryman firmly and thus avoid burdening yourself with a sin.



18 You will not exact vengeance on, or bear any sort of grudge against, the members of your race, but will love your neighbour as yourself. I am Yahweh.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8, 10, 12-13

1 [Of David] Bless Yahweh, my soul, from the depths of my being, his holy name;



2 bless Yahweh, my soul, never forget all his acts of kindness.



3 He forgives all your offences, cures all your diseases,



4 he redeems your life from the abyss, crowns you with faithful love and tenderness;



8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger and rich in faithful love;



10 he does not treat us as our sins deserve, nor repay us as befits our offences.



12 As the distance of east from west, so far from us does he put our faults.



13 As tenderly as a father treats his children, so Yahweh treats those who fear him;





Reading 2, First Corinthians 3:16-23

16 Do you not realise that you are a temple of God with the Spirit of God living in you?



17 If anybody should destroy the temple of God, God will destroy that person, because God's temple is holy; and you are that temple.



18 There is no room for self-delusion. Any one of you who thinks he is wise by worldly standards must learn to be a fool in order to be really wise.



19 For the wisdom of the world is folly to God. As scripture says: He traps the crafty in the snare of their own cunning



20 and again: The Lord knows the plans of the wise and how insipid they are.



21 So there is to be no boasting about human beings: everything belongs to you,



22 whether it is Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, the world, life or death, the present or the future -- all belong to you;



23 but you belong to Christ and Christ belongs to God.





Gospel, Matthew 5:38-48

38 'You have heard how it was said: Eye for eye and tooth for tooth.



39 But I say this to you: offer no resistance to the wicked. On the contrary, if anyone hits you on the right cheek, offer him the other as well;



40 if someone wishes to go to law with you to get your tunic, let him have your cloak as well.



41 And if anyone requires you to go one mile, go two miles with him.



42 Give to anyone who asks you, and if anyone wants to borrow, do not turn away.



43 'You have heard how it was said, You will love your neighbour and hate your enemy.



44 But I say this to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you;



45 so that you may be children of your Father in heaven, for he causes his sun to rise on the bad as well as the good, and sends down rain to fall on the upright and the wicked alike.



46 For if you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Do not even the tax collectors do as much?



47 And if you save your greetings for your brothers, are you doing anything exceptional?



48 Do not even the gentiles do as much? You must therefore be perfect, just as your heavenly Father is perfect.'





