Vanessa Hudgens Recalls 'TRAUMATIZING' Photo Leak Scandal!

Published on Jan 3, 2020

If you have been a Disney fan since way back in the day, you probably remember one of the biggest scandals in 2007 was Vanessa Hudgens photo leak. And now she is finally opening up about how traumatizing the entire media storm was for her.



How’s it going everyone? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and Vanessa Hudgens was at the height of her career in 2007.



High School Musical was out, then came High School Musical 2, and if that wasn’t enough for Vanessa’s success, her debut album, V went certified gold in the US.



Vanessa’s life seemed completely flawless, that is, until her photos were leaked onto the internet.



Obviously, the photos caused a wave of negative media attention, especially because Vanessa’s target audience was very young.



This whole frenzy resulted in Vanessa being forced to apologize for the pictures even though the leak was not her fault.



At the time she said quote, “I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust mean the world to me. I am embarrassed over this situation and regret having ever taken these photos. I am thankful for the support of my family and friends.”



The Disney Channel spokeswoman Patti McTeague also released a statement, which said quote, "Vanessa has apologized for what was obviously a lapse in judgment. We hope she's learned a valuable lesson."



And it’s honestly really hard to wrap my head around what Vanessa was going through when those scandalous photos leaked, especially since she was only around 19 years old at the time.



I mean that is an extremely embarrassing and challenging thing to go through even if you aren’t famous so I can’t imagine what she went through on that scale.



But now, many years after the scandal Vanessa is opening up about what it was like to have her privacy invaded in such a public way.



She told Cosmo UK quote, “It was a really traumatizing thing for me. It’s really f*cked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world. As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it’s really sad.”



She went on to explain that quote, “It feels like that shouldn’t be the case, but unfortunately, if enough people are interested, they’re going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal.”



And I think that’s true across the board with actors, musicians, reality stars, YouTubers, and really any celebrities.



Vanessa also said quote, “I think that is because there's a disconnect when you see your favorite actress on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want. There's almost -- I don't want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative -- but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don't.”



But Vanessa didn’t just talk about the photos.



Earlier in the interview, she opened about the struggles of adulting. Hello, yes Vanessa, I feel you. I mean rent was due at the beginning of the new year and … yeah not happy about that!



She admits that she feels "more anxiety now" than she has her entire life.



Vanessa said quote, “You become an adult and s**t gets real. I have two mortgages and I'm spending way more money than I would like to spend -- I think all of that bulls**t really takes a toll on your wellbeing. Paying your taxes -- all of this adult s**t that you don't have to deal with when you're a kid. You can live young and free, then it all kind of... goes away.”



But luckily Vanessa has Austin Butler, who she’s been dating since 2011, to help keep her grounded.



She said quote, “I take good care of myself. I know the things that matter the most -- I do love my job, but my job isn't everything. My family is -- my partner and my friends are the things that keep me grounded.”



And even before her relationship with Austin, relationships helped keep Vanessa grounded in this industry.



Then make sure to click the subscribe button and hit the bell so you're always notified everytime we post a new video! And make sure to click right over here for more entertainment news!

I'm Drew Dorsey with Clevver News and I'll catch you next time.





