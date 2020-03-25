#WorldCupAtHome #FIFAWWC

FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 | The Official Film Trailer

FIFATV
8.51M
1,850 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 25, 2020

USA stormed to victory and recorded a fourth star as France hosted the greatest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup last year.

This Friday, we’ll be treating football fans to a premiere of the official France 2019 film! Set a reminder here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6Fr...

#WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

The best of #FIFAWWC France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI7Lt...

France 2019 highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6VeZ...

USWNT | A Nation's Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tVo...

Get your football fill from FIFA:

Subscribe to FIFATV: https://www.youtube.com/FIFATV
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to