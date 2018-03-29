Why Are Printers So Terrible? | NBC Left Field

Uploaded on Mar 29, 2018

New to Left Field? SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx



How many times have you cursed at your printer today? The bane of any office, hundreds of work hours and employee rage have been devoted to that hunk of plastic in the corner. But why is this particular machine the one that causes us the most grief? It’s a unique kind of fury, and it’s really quite human



FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:

Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM

Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp

Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN



CALL THE FIELD PHONE: ☎️ (315) LF-FIELD



VISIT OUR SITE: http://nbcleftfield.com



Producer/Reporter

Deborah Basckin



Video journalist/Tech

Owain Rich



Music

DJ Quads



__



ABOUT NBC LEFT FIELD:



NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes. Our small team of cinematographers, journalists, animators and social media gurus aims to unearth stories and breathe creative life into current headlines. While pushing boundaries at home and abroad, NBC Left Field will also be serving as an experimental hub for NBC News style, treatment and audience engagement.