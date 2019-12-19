Jeffree Star & PewDiePie LOSE Top Spot For Highest Paid YouTuber To An 8-Year-Old!

Published on Dec 19, 2019

The results are in and the highest paid YouTube star raked in a grand total of 26 million dollars in 2019! But which one of these Youtuber’s sits on top??



What’s up guys, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and not gonna lie, I’m a bit jealous of this list of the highest paid YouTube stars.



You definitely know of these viral sensations! Jeffree Star, Pewdie Pie, and Preston. But even their star power couldn’t compete with the number one Youtube earner of the year. Are you ready for it?



Yep this 8-year-old Tops the highest paid youtuber charts once again!



The Ryan’s World youtube account is full of fun and entertainment kids videos just like this about tsunamis, Lego mazes, construction vehicles and so much more!



And Ryan Kaji, star of Ryan’s World, made a grand total of 26 million dollars this year according to Forbes, making him the king of youtube!



Ryan rose to stardom by humble means: opening and reviewing toys as a young boy. But these days he’s got an impressive 22 million followers on youtube alone, has a TV show on Nickelodeon and has a contract with Hulu!



Not bad for an 8 year old. Yeah. I have to say it again…. You Guys, he’s an 8 year old multi-millionaire.



Right on Ryan’s heels are the dudes of Dude Perfect, a channel where these five friends do some of the most ridiculous stunts on the internet, all for their 47 million fans.



So how much do bubble wrap battles fetch for youtube stars these days? Well, Dude Perfect brought in a total of 20 million bucks last year. But does all that money make this worth it??



I think I’d manage for a few million dollars.



Rounding out the top three highest paid youtube stars is the youngest person on this list -- yes, even younger than 8 year old Ryan. Anastatia Radzinskaya is only FIVE years old, and she’s already got more than 40 million subscribers!



How? Well, she and her father play make believe all day long and in tons of different places like the beach and an amusement park! Together, the Russian daddy/daughter team made 18 million this year!



Alright, so you may be thinking, where’s my youtube favs like Logan Paul and Tana Mongeau? Where’s Shawn Dawson and James Charles. Believe it or not, these guys didn’t crack the top ten of highest paid youtubers which seems crazy! But you definitely know a few others on this Forbes list.



Like number 5, makeup guru Jeffree Star, who took in 17 million dollars in 2019.



Obviously, we love Jeffree for his killer makeup tutorials and his brutally honest product reviews, but the Youtuber has also been opening up more and more about his personal life this year, making his 16.8 million subscribers love him even more!



Plus, Jeffree nabs some of the hottest Hollywood stars for his channel.



We didn’t know we needed a Jeffree Star/Bhad Bhabie collab, but we did. We definitely did.

Another huge youtube star who always makes the list is one of the world’s most popular, and controversial gamers, PewdiePie. He’s actually tied for 7th place on the highest earners list making a grand total of 13 million this past year.



And though he didn’t take the top spot, PewdiePie did hit this historic milestone in 2019. He became the first individual ever to reach 100 million subscribers on Youtube.



But… every empire has to come to an end at some point. Just this week, the longtime youtuber announced he was taking a break from the platform. He said:



"I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I'm tired, I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell ... early next year I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads up."



This comes after a pretty controversial few years for PewDiePie who was accused of racism multiple times over his career. In 2017, Disney actually dropped the youtuber over an antisemtic controversy. And that’s just scratching the surface of the scandals he’s been involved in.



But PewDiePie has vowed to return. He even posted a video poking fun at the media’s coverage of his announcement.



To be fair, he’s got 13 million reasons to not stay away forever. Just saying.



Alright! There's your daily dose of people getting rich off the internet! They make it look so easy, right!



Did anyone on this list surprise you??



Were you expecting one of your favorite youtube stars to be on this list who wasn’t?



And most importantly… does anyone wanna start like, opening toys? I hear you can make a pretty good living!



Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!



I’m Emile Ennis Jr., thanks for watching!





