More Young Christians Heed Call to Become Priests And Nuns | NBC Left Field

Published on Mar 15, 2018

The number of millennials joining religious life — becoming priests, brothers, sisters, and nuns — has increased over the past 15 years. Slightly. Last year, 524 men and women formally entered religious congregations or monasteries—and half of them were under 25. The Catholic Church is also working hard to bring young people into the fold, at a moment when the institution’s influence in America is waning.



Reporter / Producer

Katie Engelhart



Video Journalist / Editor

Carlos Beltran



Animation

Zach Gibson



