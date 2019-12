Published on Nov 30, 2019

We speak to the UN Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer on the ongoing detention of Julian Assange. He says Julian’s detention has no legal basis, explains why the UK’s treatment of Julian is tantamount to torture, why Julian won’t face a fair trial in the US if he is extradited and more!





