8's The Place Promos

Published on Aug 21, 2014

The Sexy Seventies (and the Early Eighties) are back!



Carl Bartholomew ("Uncle Zeb") captured the spirit of the time in these promos he produced for KTUL, Channel 8 Tulsa.



Campaigns include "The News Guys", "Let Us Be The One", "8's The Place", "Total 8 Tulsa", "It's All For Free" (vs. cable TV), the Plenty Scary Movie, and a Marilyn Monroe look-alike contest. See the "8's The Place" girl at 6:26. Kool & the Gang's "Celebration" is at 20:23; Sasha Foo tears it up!.



Carl's creative talent (along with that of art director Monte Toon and the Channel 8 staff) was on full display in these micro-movies. He later made a feature length film, "Cole Justice".



Kick back and enjoy this return to a fun and exciting era in local TV.