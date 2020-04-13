Yana Kudryavtseva's beautiful Hoop Performance at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Published on Apr 13, 2020

This week's Music Monday features the Rio 2016 Hoop Routine of the 'Angel with the iron wings', Yana Kudryavtseva from Russia. Kudryavtseva performed to "Kon (Slavyanskaya)" by Khor Turetskogo and claimed the Silver Medal at the end of the Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around competition of the 2016 Olympic Summer Games. Enjoy watching!



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com