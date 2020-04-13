#MusicMonday

Yana Kudryavtseva's beautiful Hoop Performance at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Olympic
4.38M
1,008 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 13, 2020

This week's Music Monday features the Rio 2016 Hoop Routine of the 'Angel with the iron wings', Yana Kudryavtseva from Russia. Kudryavtseva performed to "Kon (Slavyanskaya)" by Khor Turetskogo and claimed the Silver Medal at the end of the Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around competition of the 2016 Olympic Summer Games. Enjoy watching!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to