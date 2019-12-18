Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Creating New Band Together?!?

Published on Dec 18, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are taking their relationship to the next level, one musical collaboration at a time…



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and you know what they say: Couples who collab together, stay together…



Maybe if some other couples would’ve done that, they would still be together, but that’s not why we’re here today.



We’re here because Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson might’ve just hinted that they’re working on a musical masterpiece together, and very soon.



Since the two got together, they’ve posted videos singing while playing guitar together, so the odds are looking pretty good that a couple with this much musical chemistry would feed their fans some new material.



Earlier this month, Cody teased his upcoming album, also hinting that a collab with Miley could be in the future.



But just yesterday, TMZ confirmed that Miley’s company filed legal documents requesting ownership of the name ‘Bandit and Bardot’.



The outlet reported that the trademark would cover “entertainment services, including live music performances by a band and live performances by a professional singer, musician and entertainer.”



It also would cover a website focused on live concerts, plus the production of sound recordings on all types of mediums, including CDs, DVDs, downloads, ring tones and anything related to the sort.

And after going in real deep on the whole ‘Bandit and Bardot’ thing, many were quick to notice that the brand now has an Instagram account, which as of yesterday, just so happened to be following a certain TWO. PEOPLE….



But it’s now back to following zero… a little sus if you ask me.



And considering the two have spent a ton of time together in recent months, they’ve had plenty of time to whip up a collaboration.



Cody recently caught up with GQ during the Men of the Year party and revealed a few details about his upcoming album, including potential plans to record with Miley.



He said QUOTE, “Yeah definitely! We’re looking at it. We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. My album’s going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”



He added that he’s, “...Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year.”



Happy New Year to us!



But since the holidays are upon us, it doesn’t seem like Miley and Cody will be doing very much singing for the time being.



The two will be celebrating the holidays with their family and friends… and most likely together, as seen by Halloween and Thanksgiving.



Cody recently posted a sweet video of he and Miley for her birthday last month, with the caption, “happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you.”



Before this year, Cody took a small break from music as this upcoming album will be his fourth studio album since Free was released back in 2015.



His recent single was released back in October, called “Golden Thing” and was written for Miley, and will most likely be included on his forthcoming album.



I’d be willing to bet there will be plenty more songs inspired by Miley once Cody’s album drops, but we’re just gonna have to wait to find out!



Until then, I want to know what you guys think about Cody and Miley collaborating together.



Are we thinking a slow love ballad, or an upbeat rock hit?



Share all your thoughts down here in the comments, and then click right over here for another new video.



As always, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you never miss an update. I’m your host Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see ya next time!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr