Italy's China City: Sweatshops to Wedding Shops

Published on Dec 2, 2019

Italy and China are building ties. But Chinese sweatshops making "made in Italy" merchandise may spoil the fun. Shelley Zhang goes to Prato, Italy to find out more.


