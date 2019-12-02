Italy's China City: Sweatshops to Wedding Shops

Published on Dec 2, 2019

Italy and China are building ties. But Chinese sweatshops making "made in Italy" merchandise may spoil the fun. Shelley Zhang goes to Prato, Italy to find out more.





YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



di maio us china us china trade war us economy