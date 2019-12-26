Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth FINALIZE Divorce!

Published on Dec 26, 2019

During the holiday season, there’s a few things you expect...Good food! Maybe that present or two you’d been eyeing! Extra family time! But divorce?? Well, that’s exactly what Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had wrapped under their tree this year…What’s up guys, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and one of our all time favorite Hollywood couples reached their divorce settlement on Christmas Eve, one year after they tied the knot and more than ten years together. TMZ was the first to report the news saying that after several months of back and forth arguing, Miley and Liam have reached an agreement. Apparently, it’s all pretty standard. Though we don’t know exactly what was in it, we do know the couple had a prenup, making things relatively simple. Miley is keeping all their animals and since they have no kids, there wasn’t too much to fight over. But this doesn’t mean the divorce is official. Liam filed back in August citing irreconcilable differences and the proceedings take about six months, so they won’t be legally single till about March. This is, however, a huge step forward. For Miley, she’s been hard at work moving on with new boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The new couple even spent Christmas together! Miley posted this photo on her instagram stories and it looks like Cody fits right in! She shared a few more cozy snaps with her man.Over on his instagram, the holiday party REALLY got going with a little dance party. Miley busted out her signature move:Cody then tried his hand at twerkingAnd of course it wouldn’t be Christmas without presents! Cody gave his lady quite the extravagant gift! He shared a photo of Miley’s chest showing off a giant skull necklace, captioning it “Museum quality for my queen.”All this holiday cheer comes just days after what could have been a holiday nightmare as the couple was facing cheating rumors. Cody ignited the fire when he was spotted out and about in NYC with Playboy model Jordy Murray. This alone may not have prompted any rumors, it’s not like they were all over each other or anything, just walking… But Miley added fuel by posting a cryptic Christmas message on Twitter. She linked a song writing: A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone....She added: In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace… and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!Rather than cheating, some fans thought Miley and Cody may have simply broken up, but Cody’s sister Alli told the Daily Mail Australia quote, “Yes, [they’re] together for sure.”Miley never commented on the speculation. But a few days later the proof was in the pictures! Everything seemed pretty normal! This is the second major holiday Miley and Cody have spent together since starting their relationship just a few months after Miley’s split from Liam. Cody also joined the Cyrus family for Thanksgiving. Noah Cyrus shared a family photo featuring Cody on Instagram. And Cody was by the “Malibu” singer’s side as she rang in her 27th birthday last month.He’s really committed to being there for special moments! Now we’re just waiting on the New Years photos… Alright, let’s chat about these three. What do you think about Miley & Liam’s divorce being almost official? Were you holding out hope for them?? Also, What do you make of the cheating speculation? Was it just a rumor?Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.And remember to hit that subscribe button for Clevver News cause we’ll be right here with more Miley and Cody drama! You don’t want to miss it!



