Israeli lobby has destroyed political careers for criticism of Israel – activist

Published on Aug 14, 2015

Author Max Blumenthal has been critical of the Israeli government’s military and political suppression of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, and his new book takes a look at the deadly siege in 2014 that left hundreds of Palestinians dead. Producer Priya Reddy spoke with the author recently and gives this report on his views about the war and the effect of the Israeli lobby on American politics.

