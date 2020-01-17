Yibin Burning Noodles (宜宾燃面)

Published on Jan 17, 2020

Burning noodles! While these noodles definitely have a bit of a kick to them, the 'burning' actually doesn't have anything to do with chilis or capsaicin... it refers to that this is, well, not a soup noodle. It's loaded up with peanuts, sesame, Yibin's characteristic yacai... and of course a Yibin-style oil called 'xiangyou'.



We dove into the history and the background of the dish in the video - apologies to anyone that hates recipe backstories :) If you're interested in more about the tow men (also called 'trackers' in English), definitely check out the video containing the audio of their chants - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StgvMI... . Also, when doing a bit of research I found this awesome article on the subject of the tow men... there was a really good interview with someone that used to be one:



Lastly, big thank you to Trevor James - a.k.a. the Food Ranger - for continuing to be awesome and letting us raid his footage for missing B-Roll.



Definitely go check those out in their entirety if you've got the time, they're great stuff as always.



