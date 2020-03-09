Nastia Liukin's Beijing 2008 Floor Routine to 'Variations on Dark Eyes' | Music Monday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Mar 9, 2020
This week on Music Monday we feature the Floor exercise of Artistic Gymnast Nastia Liukin to 'Variations on Dark Eyes' from the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing that brought her and the US-American team the All-Around Silver Medal. Enjoy watching!
Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!