Published on Apr 17, 2018

World's Largest Single-Roof Performing Arts Center by Mecanoo Nears Completion in Taiwan



Weiwuying incorporates five separate state-of-the-art performance spaces, covering a surface area of 35 acres (141,000 sqm) and is set in the spectacular 116-acre (470,000 sqm) subtropical park in the heart of Kaohsiung, making it the world’s largest performing arts center under one roof.



© National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying)

© Bolton & Quinn

© Mecanoo