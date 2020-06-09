How to Improve your footwork for Badminton ft. Lauren Smith & Marcus Ellis | Olympians' Tips

Published on Jun 9, 2020

Watch Olympic Bronze Medallist Marcus Ellis and Olympian Athlete Lauren Smith showing you how to improve your footwork in badminton with three drills! The first drill is about your technique, followed by the Shuttle pick-up drill, and last but not least the 6 corners drill.



Don't forget:

1) Be quick and maintain Balance

2) Use both of your legs

3) Start and end in your base position

4) Keep your stance wide



