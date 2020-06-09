How to Improve your footwork for Badminton ft. Lauren Smith & Marcus Ellis | Olympians' Tips

Olympic
4.56M
820 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 9, 2020

Watch Olympic Bronze Medallist Marcus Ellis and Olympian Athlete Lauren Smith showing you how to improve your footwork in badminton with three drills! The first drill is about your technique, followed by the Shuttle pick-up drill, and last but not least the 6 corners drill.

Don't forget:
1) Be quick and maintain Balance
2) Use both of your legs
3) Start and end in your base position
4) Keep your stance wide

Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with Olympians' Tips: http://bit.do/HowToENG

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to