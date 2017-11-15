Ex CIA- Robert David Steele - Trump Counter Coup In Play, Deep State, Pedophiles, Satanist Are Toast

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
For more information on #GoogleGestapo see below published article: https://ahtribune.com/culture-media/1...
Steele, Robert, “How The Deep State Controls Social Media and Digitally Assassinates Critics: #GoogleGestapo – Censorship & Crowd-Stalking Made Easy,” American Herald Tribune, November 7, 2017.
To support Robert's good work onate to http://paypal.com/EarthIntel
--
#UNRIG Home: http://unrig.net
#UNRIG Donate: http://tinyurl.com/IndieGoGo-UNRIG
Personal Page: http://robertdavidsteele.com
Group Blog: http://phibetaiota.net
Donate to Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel
To purchase Zeal or other healthy products: http://victuruslibertas.com/vls-healt...
To purchase Zeal: https://zurvita.com/vl
To purchase healthy oils: https://vl.healthyplacebotanicals.com/
Website: www.VicturusLibertas.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnFx...
Freedom.social: https://freedom.social/cmpgm-victurus42#
Vidme: https://vid.me/victuruslibertas
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@victuruslibertas/ and https://steemit.com/@vl1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VicturusLibe...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrsJAB3 and https://twitter.com/TheFreedom2Live
Gab: https://gab.ai/AngieofVL
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Vict...
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/angie.at_victurusl...
Minds: www.minds.com/mrsjab
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/victuruslibertas
Paypal Me: Paypal.Me/VicLib
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...