Ex CIA- Robert David Steele - Trump Counter Coup In Play, Deep State, Pedophiles, Satanist Are Toast

Published on Nov 15, 2017

For more information on #GoogleGestapo see below published article: https://ahtribune.com/culture-media/1...



Steele, Robert, “How The Deep State Controls Social Media and Digitally Assassinates Critics: #GoogleGestapo – Censorship & Crowd-Stalking Made Easy,” American Herald Tribune, November 7, 2017.



To support Robert's good work onate to http://paypal.com/EarthIntel



--

#UNRIG Home: http://unrig.net

#UNRIG Donate: http://tinyurl.com/IndieGoGo-UNRIG

Personal Page: http://robertdavidsteele.com

Group Blog: http://phibetaiota.net

Donate to Non-Profit: http://paypal.me/EarthIntel



To purchase Zeal or other healthy products: http://victuruslibertas.com/vls-healt...



To purchase Zeal: https://zurvita.com/vl

To purchase healthy oils: https://vl.healthyplacebotanicals.com/

Website: www.VicturusLibertas.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnFx...

Freedom.social: https://freedom.social/cmpgm-victurus42#

Vidme: https://vid.me/victuruslibertas

Steemit: https://steemit.com/@victuruslibertas/ and https://steemit.com/@vl1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VicturusLibe...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrsJAB3 and https://twitter.com/TheFreedom2Live

Gab: https://gab.ai/AngieofVL

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Vict...

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/angie.at_victurusl...

Minds: www.minds.com/mrsjab

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/victuruslibertas

Paypal Me: Paypal.Me/VicLib