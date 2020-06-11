USA beat the men's 4x400m Olympic record at Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jun 11, 2020

Let's take a look back at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China, where the USA set a new Olympic record in Men's 4×400 metres relay, winning ahead of the teams of Bahamas and Great Britain. With a time of 2:55.39 in the final, Team USA with LaShawn Merritt, Angelo Taylor, David Neville, and Jeremy Wariner beat their own Olympic record from the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



